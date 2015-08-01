“ I have some regrets for the way I handle certain things with him. I told him when he was about to leave: I was not right with you once so I have to make up for it now. This is why I had to grant him his wish to go and play in the MLS. He is a great professional and a great champion, we will miss him. He still could've been useful to us for our final matches of the season but I could not hold him back . I wish him and his wife all the best in Chicago“.

Bastian Schweinsteiger scored on his debut for the Chicago Fire in the MLS as his club earned a 2-2 draw againt the Montreal Impact yesterday. This was his first game in the MLS as he had a solid outing.As the Mirror reported, he wasn't in José Mourinho's plans but the Portuguese coach did have good things to say about him once he left for Chicago:Manchester United are coming off a 0-0 draw against West Brom as they remain 5th in the EPL standings, 5 points off Manchester City (who do have an extra game played).