Manchester United are set to make another big splash in the transfer window.

The Benfica star is considered to be one of Portugal's best prospects at right back, and would slot in nicely (on paper) at Manchester United.

The latest reports have the Red Devils making a €41m (£35m) bid to earn his services, but it won't be enough.

The Portuguese champions are reportedly reluctant to sell in the January window, but appear far more available for a June transaction.

Manchester United have already been heavily linked to his teammate in Lisbon, Victor Lindelof, the Swede set to move to the Old Trafford despite signing a new deal with he Eagle's, one that will ramp up his release clause to a stunning €60m (£50m).

The Red Devils had been linked to a double sweep for the two stars in recent days. Just like Lindelof, the 23-year-old Semedo has only been a consistent starter this season, playing a lot for the reserves in 2015-2016.

however, that the Red Devils may be frustrated in their attempts at signing Nelson Semedo.