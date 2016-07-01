‘Unstoppable and devastating’: Italian media praise AC Milan star Kessié

AC Milan star Frank Kessié claimed the spotlight yesterday night as AC Milan managed a 2-0 win against SPAL. Both goals of the rossoneri came from the spot with Ricardo Rodriguez and the former Atalanta star on target.



Kessié, 20, joined AC Milan on loan with an option to buy set to € 28 million last summer and he has already justified his price-tag.



The Ivorian midfielder is one of the best players of AC Milan since the beginning of the season and yesterday night he confirmed his stunning form with another fine performance.



​Kessié has been named as the Man of the Match by every Italian paper out this morning.

La Gazzetta dello Sport rate him with a 7 out of 10.



“He will have to rest, sooner or later. For now he does not need it. He wins and a penalty kick and scores it to make it 2-0”, La Gazzetta wrote.



Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport rate him with the same mark. “Unstoppable” and

“Devastating” are the adjectives used to describe his performance yesterday night.

