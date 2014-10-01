Update: Here is how much Liverpool want to get for their defender. As for Williams...
16 May at 22:35He is now ready to return from his loan at Crystal Palace but he won't be in Liverpool's plans going forward either. Yes we are talking about Mamadou Sakho. It seems very likely that Sakho will be sold but this time in a permanent was as Liverpool have already established their price-tag according to the Guardian : 35 million euros .
When he was on the field for Crystal Palace, he had a very positive impact for his team as he put in strong displays. The problem? He is often injured as he only appeared in 8 games for Crystal Palace this season. Even so, they seem to be inclined in keeping him but Liverpool's price-tag might be hard to meet for Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace are currently in 13th place in the English Premier league standings as they have had a pretty decent season under coach Sam Allardyce.
WILLIAMS IS A TARGET OF THE CLUB - Athletic Bilbao's offensive winger Inaki Williams has been attracting the interest of a few clubs including Napoli and Klopp's Liverpool. His future remains to be in doubt as a few clubs are ready to compete for his signing.
