Update: Juve want to "steal" Politano from Napoli

As Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado are struggling physicaly, Juve have a new idea up their sleeve: Matteo Politano. Napoli seemed very close to getting the Sassuolo player but the Bianconeri are now also present on this front. With Juve deciding to ship out Pjaca to Schalke and with the Dybala/Cuadrado injuries, they want to add some depth up front.



CRAZY IDEA - They still haven't made any official offers yet and they haven't had any discussion either with Politano's entourage. Even so, according to Calciomercato.com sources, Marotta and Paratici are strongly considering this option. Since Napoli do not have a full agreement yet with Sassuolo/Politano, Juve might want to try and "steal" Politano from under their nose. Time will tell but Juve have interest....



The Italian attacking midfielder has been having a good season at Sassuolo as he scored 4 goals and added 3 assists in 22 games in 2017-18.



By @NicolaBalice, adpated and translated by @CalcioNews89