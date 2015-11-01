Tonight’s key Fiorentina - Juventus tie may have just taken a negative twist for the visitors.

As reported in the last few minutes, key defender Giorgio Chiellini has the flu, and could well miss Sunday night’s big game.

Fiorentina, a dangerous attacking team, just so happen to have it in for the Bianconeri, who they consider to be one of their biggest (if not their biggest) rival.

What can Juventus do? Coach Allegri intends to make a decision only when he’s seen Chiellini (a former Fiorentina man) in today’s preparation session.

Were the 32-year-old to fail the test, up would stef Daniele Rugani, who has played well enough so far this season.

What do you think of Rugani? Need some highlights to refresh your memory?

Here he is performing in the Super Cup defeat to AC Milan.