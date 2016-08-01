Update: Sagna set to join Benevento, the latest
02 February at 22:52Benevento seem inches away from getting ex-Arsenal wing-back and French international Bacary Sagna. According to Sky Sport (via Football Italia), it seems like Bacary Sagna accepted Benevento's proposal as he is set to become one of their new players. According to Calciomercato.com sources, the player should soon put pen to paper on a deal with the Serie A side as there are only a few details left to be resolved. Sagna is a free-agent so this move won't cost Benevento anything (other than the player's salary). He became a free agent last summer as his deal with Manchester City expired. He hasn't played football since as he is now ready to give it another go.
Sagna most notably played for Arsenal and Manchester City in the EPL as this will be his first ever experience in the Italian Serie A. Benevento are rock bottom in the Serie A standings as they are hoping that the French defender can help them turn their season around...
