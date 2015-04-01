Defender Benedikt Howedes is getting closer to transferring to Juventus. Schalke director of sport Christian Heidel spoke at a press conference, confirming recent market rumors. "Howedes asked for a sale. Howedes is now a step away from Juventus. He told me that he would want to leave for Juventus. Now we will take care of this and we will surely have a short decision."

The news comes as a boost for the Scudetto holders, who saw Leo Bonucci move to Milan, and look to the German defender to replace their outgoing central defender. Howedes comes to Juve with a wealth of international experience, having played with the German national team for a number of years. The Schalke defender has spent his entire professional career plying his trade with Schalke, but now looks poised to accept a move to Serie A with giants Juventus. Details of the deal have not yet been revealed, but as the transfer window closes the Bianconeri will look to tidy up the transfer in the coming days.