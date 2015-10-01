Barcelona

boss Ernesto

Valverde

has

spoken

at press

conference

ahead

of the La Liga

giant

’s match up

against

Juventus

tomorrow

night

.

A massive game between two of the best in the world, the match is a highly anticipated clash

"The good thing about football is that we are back to tackling soon: the last time Juve was right,

tomorrow

we want to win: we are in shape." .

"The important thing

tomorrow

is to get these three points, in a short competition like the Champions League, you have to start winning."

Dybala? "He is a great player in the Italian league, in Europe and in the world, but what I'm afraid of Juve, rather than singles, is its solidity. I'm afraid of Juve as a whole."

Juventus

have just landed in

Barcelona

ahead

of tomorrow nights clash –