Barcelona boss compliments this player ahead of Juventus clash
11 September at 18:00Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has spoken at press conference ahead of the La Liga giant’s match up against Juventus tomorrow night.
A massive game between two of the best in the world, the match is a highly anticipated clash
"The good thing about football is that we are back to tackling soon: the last time Juve was right, tomorrow we want to win: we are in shape." .
"The important thing tomorrow is to get these three points, in a short competition like the Champions League, you have to start winning."
Dybala? "He is a great player in the Italian league, in Europe and in the world, but what I'm afraid of Juve, rather than singles, is its solidity. I'm afraid of Juve as a whole."
Juventus have just landed in Barcelona ahead of tomorrow nights clash – and will be without Sami Khedira, Claudio Machisio, Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Mandzukic (injured) plus Juan Cuadrado (suspended).
