ROMA AHEAD - According to Calciomercato.com, Roma has raised their offer for Schick, and at this moment Inter remains trailing them in the race for the young Czech talent.

The head-to-head battle between Inter and Rome for Patrik Schick continues. Last night Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini had dinner with Pavel Paska and Bruno Satin, agents of the 21 year old striker, who gave his preference to the Nerazzurri. Today, the Giallorossi responded by convening for lunch with the same agents, to check their client’s willingness to transfer to the capital.

THE SITUATION - The venue for the duel is Montecarlo, where this evening Roma will be the protagonist of the draw for the upcoming Champions League. After so many contacts in recent days with Sampdoria, Monchi and Baldissoni have decided to accelerate on the forefront for Schick. Samp president, Massimo Ferrero, had reported in recent days that President Pallotta's club was the pole position for Schick, given Inter’s hesitation in negotiations, and now all parties await the next step in the long saga.