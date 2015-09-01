Jose Gimenez wants to join Manchester United this summer. The 22-year-old Uruguayan has been a target for boss Jose Mourinho for some time and was close to joining the Red Devils in January.

The journal claims that with Swedish star Viktor Lindelof now committed long-term to Benfica, Mourinho will concentrate on bringing Gimenez to Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign. His current deal in the Spanish capital still has 12 months left to run and includes a £56 million release clause but sources believe that United will be able to reduce that fee with Atletico not wanting to lose the player for nothing in 2018.



The Portuguese coach has already stated that he has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward the players he wants this summer explaining that; “I know the players I want," he said. "Of course at the start it is about the quality of the players we want but sooner or later it has to end in the players we want.”



I try always to be objective and not to participate in trying to bring in players that are impossible. I am not going to tell Mr. Woodward and Mr. Glazers ‘bring me Messi’. Do not spend the time until August 31. So I am always objective. I know exactly what I want. I know what I want is possible."