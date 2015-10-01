Usa sensation Pulisic turns down a move to Liverpool as he only wants...
16 August at 22:20USA starlet Christian Pulisic has seemingly turned down Klopp's Liverpool, this according to ESPN. Pulisic recently renewed his contract with Borussia Dortmund which will now expire in 2020. He had a break out season last year as he appeared in 41 games and he scored 5 goals in 2016-17. Klopp's club have been after him for some time but they are going to have to keep on following him from far as Pulisic turned down their offer. According to Brian Mcbride who spoke to ESPN (via the Express), it would seem like the young starlet would consider a move away from Dortmund if Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling for him. He adds that Pulisic is likely aiming very high and that he would only consider a big move to one of these two la Liga power-houses.
Christian Pulisic has already scored 7 goals in only 16 appearances for the US national team as he has a very bright future ahead. Time will tell...
