Usain Bolt, the 100-metre world record holder and multiple Olympic and World champion sprinter, has signed up to play in a charity football match at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.Bolt, 31, retired from athletics in August 2017 having won eight Olympic gold medals and been crowned world champion 11 times.But on Sunday he tweeted to say "I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT."The Jamaican, who is a huge Manchester United fan, has always insisted he had "a chance" of becoming a Premier League footballer and had undertaken trials with German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and South African team Mamelodi Sundowns.