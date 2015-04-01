Inter and Valencia are nearing a closing in a deal for Jeison Murillo. The Colombian defender has asked his club to find him a new adventure in which to relaunch his career, and after the contacts during the last few weeks, the Spanish club is ready to close the deal.

MEETING - Currently, Valencia's sports director, Mateu Alemany, is meeting the players agents and Inter's directors at the Nerazzurri headquarters in downtown Milan.

DETAILS - Valencia has come to offer close 12 million EUR for Murillo, handing the player a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year. Inter is firm on their request of 15 million EUR, and the mission of the negotiations will be to close this gap.

AND KONDOGBIA ...? - The parties will also talk about the future of Geoffrey Kondogbia. Inter is considering offloading the player and has opened up the possibility of a loan with the La Liga club, which would include a specific obligatory clause. Valencia, on the other hand, would not want to gamble their luck on the player and would prefer to leave out any clause with obligations. For this reason Alemany will have to deal strategically with the Nerazzurri at acquire Kondogbia.



