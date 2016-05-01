Valencia and Liverpool ramp up interest in Inter midfielder

According to Corriere dello Sport, Valencia and Liverpool have both joined the race to sign Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozović before this month’s transfer window comes to an end.



With the Nerazzurri keen to raise fresh funds in order to pursue their own targets, the Croatian is a player Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio would be willing to sacrifice.



Interestingly, Sevilla are also interested in the former Dinamo Zagreb man, which could leave the door ajar for the Milanese club to ask for talented Argentine attacking midfielder Joaquin Correa in exchange. That said, Vincenzo Montella has already made it clear he has no intention of losing the 23-year-old and so this would be a complicated deal to negotiate.



Meanwhile, according to FcInterNews.it, Sassuolo could be set to make a bid for teenage striker Andrea Pinamonti, who they wish to sign on a permanent deal. It remains to be seen whether Inter would be open to any such agreement.



(Corriere dello Sport | FcInterNews.it)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)