Valencia general manager Mateu Alemany claims he knows nothing about Chelsea’s reported interest in right-back Joao Cancelo. The 23-year-old has been linked with a summer move to Stamford Bridge as Blues boss Antonio Conte looks for competition for Victor Moses and earlier reports suggested that Portuguese international was top of the Italian’s wish-list.





Alemany however, has stated that he’s unaware of any interest with the Daily Star quoting his comment that “I know nothing about Chelsea wanting Cancelo.” Conte is desperate to bring in more reinforcements before the August 31 deadline with his squad looking a little thread bare in places. Juventus left-back Alex Sandro remains another top priority with latest reports also linking the champions to moves for both Danny Drinkwater and Fernando Llorente.

Chelsea kick-off the defence of their title with a home game against Burnley this afternoon having been beaten on penalties by Arsenal in last weekend’s Community Shield.