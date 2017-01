Valencia midfielder John Obi Mikel is a transfer target of Valencia and the LaLiga side’s director of sporthas confirmed to have had a meeting with the Nigeria International to discuss a potential move of the 29-year-old to the Mestalla in the January transfer window.Talking to Superdeporte, the club’s director of sport has said: “Chelsea have given me green light to meet Obi Mikel in London for Christmas. We talked about a possible move to Valencia in January and he told me that he’d have think about it.”​Mikel is not getting regular game time under Antonio Conte so far this season and with his contract expiring in June 2017, theThe Nigerian midfielder has recently revealed why Antonio Conte is angry at him and why he’s struggling with game time at Chelsea during the reign of the Italian manager.