Valencia confirm meeting with Chelsea midfielder Obi Mikel over possible January move
03 January at 17:11Valencia midfielder John Obi Mikel is a transfer target of Valencia and the LaLiga side’s director of sport Jesus Garcia Pitarch has confirmed to have had a meeting with the Nigeria International to discuss a potential move of the 29-year-old to the Mestalla in the January transfer window.
Talking to Superdeporte, the club’s director of sport has said: “Chelsea have given me green light to meet Obi Mikel in London for Christmas. We talked about a possible move to Valencia in January and he told me that he’d have think about it.”
Mikel is not getting regular game time under Antonio Conte so far this season and with his contract expiring in June 2017, the Nigeria International is likely to leave the Stamford Bridge in the incoming transfer window.
The Nigerian midfielder has recently revealed why Antonio Conte is angry at him and why he’s struggling with game time at Chelsea during the reign of the Italian manager.
