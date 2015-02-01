Valencia claim that they will be buying Geoffrey Kondogbia, if their sporting director is right. The Frenchman has recently been targeted by the likes of Tottenham.



“We have an option to buy Kondogbia, including the payment details,” Mateu Alemany recently said.



“Now he is tied to us, and we will make a decision in May, but we’re very happy. If Valencia couldn’t buy him, we wouldn’t have included the option to buy in the deal.”



Kondogbia has played a starring role this season, scoring three times in La Liga and becoming a tackling machine, more like the player he was in Seville.



He forced a departure from Inter in the summer, where he had a decent second season.



Alemany seems to exclude any notion that Joao Cancelo - who has barely played a role at Inter, going in the other direction on a similar deal - could return to Valencia.



“He belongs to Inter until June, we can’t take a return in consideration.”