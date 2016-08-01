Valencia could opt not to sign Inter midfielder on permanent deal
19 February at 22:15According to the latest reports from Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Valencia have not yet decided whether they will sign Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter on a permanent basis this summer.
He arrived in Spain on an initial loan deal from the Nerazzurri, with an option to buy for €25 million included in the agreement. However, Peter Lim’s club has not yet decided what their plan of attack will be, come the end of the season.
The Mestalla outfit currently have several players on similar type deals, but their complicated economic situation makes it impossible for them to buy all of them outright.
This could force Inter to find other potential suitors for the French international, given how unlikely it is that he will come back into the fold at Appiano Gentile. There have been rumours suggesting Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande are interested in him, though it remains to be seen how serious their interest is.
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
