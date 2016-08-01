The January transfer window is almost ready to open and one of the main protagonists once again will be Italian striker Simone Zaza. The 25-year-old has had a wretched time since his summer loan move from Juventus to West Ham United and now his future seems almost certain to be in Spain.



His former national team boss Cesare Prandelli has decided to take a punt on the frontman to see if he can re-ignite the spark in his career in Valencia. Reports from Spain suggest that an initial loan-deal with a view to a permanent move next summer will be agreed with the bianconeri with a final transfer fee somewhere in the region of €15-20 million including bonuses.



West Ham coach Slaven Bilic has now left Zaza out of his first-team squad at the London Stadium so as not to trigger the clause that would see The Hammers having to purchase the player outright. The Italian will leave England without having managed to score a single goal in his four-month stay.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler