Another club has entered the race for Javier Pastore: Valencia.

Los Che are the latest club to express an interest for the PSG man, who recently expressed his disappointment at not playing, hinting that he wasn’t long for the Ligue 1 leaders, who recently bought Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe, and now find themselves with a very stacked midfield.

According to Le Parisien, Pastore is popular in Spain. Recent reports from Spain indicated that Sevilla were “confident” of landing the 28-year-old, who joined PSG in 2011 for

42 million.

Sevilla have loads of fellow Argentines to bond with, while Valencia are regularly starting Goncalo Guedes, who is on loan from PSG.



The two clubs have a reputation for making misfit toys work, Valencia doing it this season with Geoffrey Kondogbia, Simone Zaza, Gabriel, Martin Montoya and Rodrigo.

Speaking after PSG beat Monaco on Sunday, Pastore said that he “always want to play, I do not play important matches like in the Champions League or today against Monaco. It was more or less like that all year long.

"I have already said it, I'm going to think about my future but the important thing is to try to help the team during the ten minutes that I enter the field."