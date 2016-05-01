Valencia loanee determined to prove his worth at Inter

Despite reports suggesting he wanted to return to parent club Valencia during the Autumn period, it seems João Cancelo is determined to stay at Inter and prove his worth.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese international right-back now feels 100% involved in coach Luciano Spalletti’s technical project and has no intention of leaving Milan anytime soon.



In fact, he has informed agent Jorge Mendes that he no longer wants to return to the Mestalla and does indeed hope his performances will convince the Nerazzurri to buy him outright come the end of the campaign. This will be much more likely to happen should the team qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.



Meanwhile, Geoffrey Kondogbia, the man who joined Marcelino’s side last summer in what was to all intents and purposes a swap deal, could be set to join Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande on loan with option to buy for a fee in the region of €45 million.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)