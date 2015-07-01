Valencia are back in the market for Simone Zaza, according to our sources.

Correspondent Daniele Longo claims that the Liga side are ready to offer him a €15-16m loan-to-buy deal.

Zaza’s time at The London Stadium stadium is coming to an end, with Coach Slaven Bilic confirming this morning that the 25-year-old is going back to Juventus.

SB: "We wanted @SimoneZaza to join the club but his story with West Ham has finished because of the situation with his contract. — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 5, 2017

Zaza has been a disaster in England, scoring failing to score at West Ham so far in his time there.

Many thought that Cesare Prandelli was the only link Zaza had to Valencia, and that the Italian’s resignation was the end of any possibility of moving to Spain.

Instead, our sources tell us that sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch is just as passionate about Zaza, and that he’s willing to offer Juventus up to a possible €16m for him.

Juventus, however, want €20m for Zaza.

Meanwhile, West Ham are thinking of signing Jermaine Defoe, who started out as a professional with the Hammers, to sort out their attack.