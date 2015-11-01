Valencia are interested in signing Chelsea target Grzegorz Krychowiak,

The Parisians need to free up some cash after buying Neymar for a shocking €222 million, and the likes of Serge Aurier, Blaise Matuidi, Jesé, Hatem Ben Arfa and Krychowiak are being mentioned in relation to him.

While Chelsea have been known to have sniffed around the Polish talent before they signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, Valencia are interested in landing the midfielder for €27 million, having also been linked to Geoffrey Kondogbia of Inter.

Though Chelsea contacted his entourage, they’re out of the race at this stage.

​Krychowiak only started seven Ligue 1 games last season, and the Parisians are reported to want to offload him because he doesn’t fit into

He was signed for a massive €30 million at the start of last season.