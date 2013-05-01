Valencia - Real Madrid: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Valencia have only won two of their last 17 games against Real Madrid in La Liga (D6 L9), the last one at the Mestalla in February 2017.

• Valencia have scored exactly two goals in eight of their last nine games against Real Madrid in La Liga.

• Valencia are unbeaten in their last three league games against Real Madrid at the Mestalla (W2 D1) - they haven’t remained unbeaten in four or more since January 1992 (five).

• Valencia have only lost one of their 10 home league games this season (W7 D2), 0-1 against Villarreal in December 2017.

• Real Madrid have drawn their last three away games in La Liga – they haven’t recorded four successive draws on the road since April 2006.

• Valencia have scored seven goals from outside box in La Liga, more than any other team.

• Goals from Rodrigo (9 goals, 10 points) and Zaza (10 goals, 10 points) have been worth 50% of the Valencia’s total points in La Liga this season (20 out of 40).

• Marco Asensio netted a brace against Valencia in La Liga for Real Madrid in his last match against the side; the only team he has achieved such a feat against. The Spaniard has already equaled his best season scoring record in a single La Liga season (four goals in 15/16 for Espanyol).

• Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last nine meetings in La Liga against Valencia (10 goals and three assists).

• Marcelino has only won two of his 13 games as a manager in La Liga against Real Madrid, one in charge of Recreativo and the other with Villarreal (D3 L8).

