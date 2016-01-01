The news is confirmed by Superdeporte, a local paper.

Los Che want to buy him, or rather Marcelino does. The Coach has asked ownership to make an effort to nab the midfielder, who has already scored three times since joining in the summer.

The Valencians have the right to buy the Inter midfielder for 25 million.

Yet reports from ESPN indicate that

Kondogbia struggled in his first season in Italy, but established himself in his second as a tough-tackling midfielder. Still, he forced an exit from the San Siro this summer, missing two training sessions before jetting off to Spain on a loan-to-buy deal.

This makes the situation interesting for the Nerazzurri, whose Coach, Luciano Spalletti, had told Kondogbia that he wanted to work with him.

Tottenham have joined the race to sign him, and would probably offer more.