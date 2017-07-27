According to Deporte Valenciano

, Valencia is ready to give Ezequiel Garay space to depart. The Argentine central defender has reportedly been in the sights of Juventus following the departure of Leo Bonucci to Milan. Peter Lim's club will request at least 30 million EUR for the talented defender. At the moment, offers between 25 and 28 million EUR were thought to be presented by Jorge Mendes to the Spanish club. Whether or not the club will allow Juve to enter a player in the negotiations is yet to be seen, but Valencia have been linked to Mario Lemina in the past.