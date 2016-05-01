Los Che managed to recruit the 26-year-old this summer, further bolstering their midfield, for around 13.5 million.

The former Arsenal man only started one game this season in Premier League action this season. A number of fans were critical of his lack of attacking contribution, his passing seen as being too plodding to make a difference.

The strong tackler told L’Equipe that “I am at an important stage in my career. I had little playing time at Arsenal, and I needed to be part of something else, start another chapter.

“I have chosen a club with a great past, and with a family atmosphere.

“I had some superb years at Arsenal. It was the club that launched my career, I will never forget that. It was hard to leave.”

Coquelin joins a team that is having a stunning season, Valencia finding themselves in third place in La Liga, having drawn with both Real Madrid and Barcelona so far.