Valencia Sporting Director: "No decision made re Kondogbia"

Valencia sporting director Mateu Almany was asked about the future of Geoffrey Kondogbia at the club during a press conference.



"With Kondogbia we already had an established purchase option, including the payment formula. In May we will make a decision, but for now we are very happy with him."



Kondogbia has largely impressed since returning to play in Spain and put in a number of performances similar to the ones that caused Inter to purchase him for €40 million in the first place.



As part of the Kondogbia to Valencia deal, the Spanish side sent Joao Cancelo on loan to Inter. The Portuguese full back has struggled to cement a place in the Nerazzurri lineup and some reports have suggested Valencia could decide to bring him back early. Almany was however quick to deny that this could not be a possibility.



"Cancelo is owned by Inter until June therefore we can not consider his return.”

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)