Valencia step up chase for Arsenal defender as Juve & Inter target joins Spartak
10 August at 12:55Russian club Sparatak Moscow are on the verge of signing Valencia star Ezequiel Garay. The Argentina defender had been linked with moves to Juventus and Inter but according to the Valencia-based paper Garay did not train alongside the rest of the team today and is now set to move to Russia.
Garay joined Valencia from Zenit St. Petersburg last summer but after his one year spell at the Mestalla, he is set to make return to Russia to join last year’s champions coached by former Juve star Massimo Carrera.
Both Juventus and Inter were interested in the 30-year-old but both clubs failed to make any officiall offer.
Valencia have already identified a replacement for Garay. Still according to Super Deporte, the La Liga side will make an opening bid to sign Arsenal’s Gabriel Paulista.
A previous report of The Sun suggested that the Gunners could soon receive an opening € 12 million bid for the Brazilian centre-back.
