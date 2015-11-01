Valencia to make Juventus’ striker move permanent, claims DS

Valencia’s director of sport José Ramon Alexanco has released an talked to Spanish press during a pre-match press conference claiming that the LaLiga side will make Zaza’s loan move from Juventus permanent.



The Italian striker joined Valencia in a dry loan spell this past January after that the Italy International had flopped at West Ham in his previous four-month loan spell. Valencia can make the striker’s move permanent and the club’s DS has revealed that Valencia have already taken their decision.



“Zaza is doing well here. He has four years left to prove his qualities and we hope he will be scoring many goals to make our fans happy.”



Zaza’s final transfer fee is € 21 million as West Ham paid € 5 million to secure the player’s services on loan last summer. The Hammers had a € 18 million option to buy but they dropped the player last January, allowing Valencia to sign the player on loan.



The LaLiga side will make the striker’s move permanent at the end of the season.

