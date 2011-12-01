Valencia vs Barcelona: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Primera Division fixture between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla. Below you'll find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Valencia have won only two of their last 20 league games against Barcelona (D5 L13), and both were as visitors (3-2 in February 2014 and 2-1 in April 2016).



At home, Valencia are winless their last 10 league games versus Catalans (W5 L5). Their last victory in the competition was in February 2007 under Quique Sánchez Flores (2-1).



Valencia have won eight consecutive games in La Liga, their best winning streak in the competition.



​Indeed, 30 points after 12 La Liga games is their best haul in the top flight.



This is the third time in their history Barcelona have won 11 of their 12 opening games in La Liga, however they have only scored 33 goals (39 goals in 2012/13 and 34 in 2013/14).



Last time Barcelona were top of La Liga and Valencia were second when they played at Mestalla was in 2011/12 (2-2).



Valencia (28.57%) and Barcelona (24.09%).are the teams with a league-high shot conversión rate.



​Marcelino is winless as a coach in his 12 league games against Barcelona (D3 L9), scoring eight goals and conceding 28.



​Lionel Messi has had a hand in 26 of Barcelona’s last 33 goals against Valencia in La Liga (20 scored and six assisted).



Santi Mina has already scored five league goals in his 12 appearances, after scoring six in his previous 29 league games. Mina is the only Valencia player to have scored more than once versus Barcelona in the competition (2).



