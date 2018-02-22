It won’t be easy for Inter to sign Joao Cancelo, according to numerous sources, and

The Portuguese full-back was brought to Inter on loan - with a buyout clause worth

illion

- at the start of the season.

After struggling with injuries, the right-back has shone, making the Nerazzurri consider him a priority.

Yet the Gazzetta claim that Valencia won’t take any discounts, despite the fact that reports had Inter reaching an understanding with them, seeing as Geoffrey Kondogbia is expected to move in the opposite direction.

The Beneamata needs to tread carefully with its Financial Fair Play situation, and can’t afford too many major expenses. We can reveal that a number of sides are interested, especially Juventus.

Premier League sides and Real Madrid are also known to like the youngster, who left the Mestalla in tears earlier this years, but go on to shine on far bigger stages...

€35 m