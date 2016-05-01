Valencia want to sign Man Utd wantaway defender
25 December at 21:30Valencia are interested in signing Manchester United wantaway defender Marcos Rojo, if rumours coming from the Daily Mirror are to be believed. The Argentine defender is on José Mourinho’s list of departures and new Valencia boss Cesare Prandelli wants to offer him an escape route from the Old Trafford.
Rojo can leave the Old Trafford either on loan or on a permanent deal as the Special One has no long-term plans for the former Sporting CP man at Manchester United.
The 26-year-old defender has 18 appearances in all competitions with the Red Devils so far this season, but the imminent arrival of Victor Lindelof at the Old Trafford could force Rojo out of the red side of Manchester in the incoming January transfer window.
Rojo moved to Manchester United from Sporting CP for € 20 million in 2014 but has never delivered consistent impressing performances for the Old Trafford hierarchy during his time at the club.
