Valencia willing to let Cancelo leave
24 February at 09:45Spanish side Valencia hope that Inter sign right-back Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis in the upcoming summer transfer window,
The 23-year-old Portuguese full-back Cancelo is currently on loan at Inter but has struggled to find his feet at the San Siro since arriving this past summer. He has appeared 13 times in the Serie A, out of which seven have been starts. He is yet to impress during the ongoing loan stint under Luciano Spalletti.
Marca report that Valencia will be willing to let Cancelo leave the Mestalla for Inter in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The La Liga side are in need of an injection of cash and would be willing to let the former Benfica full-back leave for a fee of about 35 million euros, three seasons after he arrived from Benfica in the summer of 2015 following a loan spell at Valencia.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
