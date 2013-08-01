Value of Juventus and Man Utd target rises after goal against AC Milan

Atalanta have already confirmed their intention is to sign midfielder Bryan Cristante on a permanent deal from Benfica at the end of the season. The 22-year-old has been one of the standout performers in Serie A over the last few months, and his fine performances have not gone unnoticed by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.



Therefore, it is likely the former AC Milan youth product will be sold on next summer for a considerable profit. The fact the Italian international scored against the Rossoneri at the weekend in an impressive 2-0 victory for La Dea at San Siro shows how crucial a part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side he is.



Juventus and Manchester United are just two of the clubs to have been linked with him in recent weeks, while the likes of Inter and Lazio have also been mentioned as a possible destination for him once his spell in Bergamo comes to an end.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)