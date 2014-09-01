It was his dream move in the summer but new Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele looks to be struggling with life at the Camp Nou in the early weeks of the new season. The Blaugrana paid over €100M for the 20-year-old French midfielder and a disappointing performance in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Juventus has raised concerns.





Spanish portal Don Balon however, claims that new boss Ernesto Valverde knows the reason why he is struggling and that he has devised a plan on how to help the youngster become a superstar at the club.

The plan is reportedly to use Sergio Roberto more to give Dembele time to adjust. The player spent most of last season at right-back but now Valverde will move him further up the pitch allowing Dembele more freedom to display his abundant talent.



Valverde recently stated that Dembele would become a huge hit at the Camp Nou explaining that; “Dembele gives us width, something we lost and we needed, He can play on the left or the right, or even through the middle, he is quick and he is technically good”.



“We hope he's going to add a lot to the team. We're really excited to have him. [His rise] has been impressive. A couple of years ago he was hardly known by anyone, but he's a player with a lot of quality. Barca have been following him for a while, like other teams, and last year [with Dortmund] he proved he's a top-level player. We have a lot of hope deposited in him."