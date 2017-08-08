Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde has suggested that Barcelona could be making more signings, confirming that the Blaugrana “will be operating until the [very] end of the window”.

The Catalans sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million, and still need to make signings to shore up a rickety defence and a midfield where Andre Gomes has failed to shine.

“At the moment we have a few profiles in the profiles in the team that I’m happy enough with,” the former Athletic Coach hinted in a press conference (

“We’ll see if there is news. We know that this club, just like any other, is always operating right until the end of the transfer window,” Valverde continued.

The Blaugrana were skittled out of last season’s Champions League by Juventus, and need to revamp their back line in order to stay competitive.

“We’ve known for a while that there are situations that can change with regards to the squad. I focus on what I have available, the rest would be a shot in the dark”.