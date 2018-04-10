Valverde: ‘How Roma surprised Barcelona’
11 April at 09:40Ernesto Valverde commented Barcelona’s 3-0 defeat against Roma yesterday: “It’s a bad defeat and we are sorry for everybody, especially the fans. We have to react because we can still win two trophies and we want to turn things around as soon as possible. The defeat it’s my responsibility of course. It’s always the manager’s responsibility, either you win or lose. One week ago we scored four goals against the same opponents, we played well and we blocked them. This time we couldn’t.”
“We were not surprised by Roma, they didn’t play as we expected but it was a possibility. The team has enough experience to take a good result home but we didn’t.”
“We started very well but we couldn’t do what we wanted because they forced us to play on the wings with their pressing. They created us troubles and we were unable to play the second ball at any time. We didn’t create any goal chances and they made the most of their enthusiasm scoring three.”
“They had planned a solid and aggressive game. The season is still very long and it’s hard to win this competition every year. It’s hard to accept it for our fans and our people. We all suffer tonight.”
