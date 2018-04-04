Ernesto Valverde has remained coy after Barcelona’s 4-1 mauling of Roma, claiming that “nothing is done.”

But the former Athletic Bilbao Coach doesn’t want to count his chickens until they are hatched.

He was particularly annoyed at his side having allowed Roma to pull one back, when the 3-0 scoreline looked to be enough to condemn them to elimination.

"I preferred 3-0 to 4-1, nothing is done," he said post-game, "they are a good team, and they started very well."

Valverde also deflected the critics, who aren’t massively impressed by Barca’s playing style, or the fact that his team made the most of own-goals to get their winning margin.

"If you don't get close to the goal, you don't get goals,"

"It doesn't matter if they're own goals, what are we supposed to do?"

Barcelona are coming off a very positive first leg result against the Lupa, one that should see them to the semi-finals of the Champions League.