Ernesto Valverde has defended his decision to effect a major

Barcelona were stopped - admittedly by a controversial goal - 2-2, after Ernesto Valverde had left a lot of his main players on the bench.

The Spaniard explained that:

"The other time we came here, in the Copa, we also made many changes," said the coach post-match.

"This time, considering where we came from and that we now have a final, I wanted to make changes.”

While the Catalans are approaching the Liga title, this is another blow for Valverde, whose side was knocked out by Roma in the Champions League last week.

"I thought that we were the better side, then came the red card and we had to change things.

"Afterwards, we didn't have the capacity to form an attack that would have pushed them back completely, and thus the equaliser came.

"It is one more point and now we need two victories to be champions. We would like to get them, but we'll see."