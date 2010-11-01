Valverde names three Chelsea players Barcelona should fear

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde talked to media from London, where the blaugrana arrived today ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Chelsea.



“We are ready to play. Our last victory was important for many reasons. We feel the pressure, it’s a different game. If they find the right places to play into they can hurt us. Conte is one of the best managers in the world. His CV speaks for him. He has always been so successful. It’s a challenge for me to play face him.”



“Dembele? He is ready to play. Paulinho and Andre Silva are different players, they have different features. They’ve both worked really hard. Results of previous fixtures mean nothing. Last year this team [Barcelona] played very bad in away games. That experience can be useful to play tomorrow.”



“It’s never a good moment to play against Chelsea. They didn’t start this year very well but they’ve done well in the last few games. They have players like Hazard, Morata and Pedro who can make the difference.”



“Messi? He has been unlucky against Chelsea in his career, but that belongs to the past. Everybody knows how important tomorrow’s game is.”



Lorenzo Bettoni