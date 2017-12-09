Valverde on Mascherano, Barca exit: We don't want to be weakened
09 December at 19:00On Saturday evening Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde spoke to Marca about his club’s plans for the the January transfer period and the dark clouds hovering over Javier Mascherano’s future with the club.
ON JAVIER MASCHERANO’S IMPENDING EXIT:
"The market has not yet arrived, it is true that issues are emerging that have to be faced. However, at the moment, Mascherano is with us and whenever he has played he has done it at a high level. If he comes out, we will consider alternatives.”
ON MASCHERANO’S LEADERSHIP ABILITY:
“He's a veteran player that everyone respects, that's what everybody sees, there are players who are referents in the dressing room, and he is one of them.”
ON THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET RUMORS:
“There are issues that are internal in nature. Just as we do not talk about additions, we do not talk about exits either. Our intention is to emerge reinforced, not weakened. We are attentive to the market, but without forgetting that we want to reinforce what we have. Fans like big names, but the important thing is that those here know that for us they are the best.”
