El Clasico: Valverde doesn't see Barca as favorites over Real Madrid

Barcelona manager has played down the favorites name-tag ahead of the upcoming El Clasico on Saturday afternoon.



Barcelona are currently as many as 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and will look to increase their lead at the top to 14 points with a win over their arch-rivals on Saturday in the El Clasico.



Valverde has told that no side is the favorite, heading into the game. He was talking to reporters in the pre-match press conference. He said: "I do not believe that we are the favorites. These are special ges in which the form has nothing to do. Also, they play at home. I do not think there are favorites in these games. "



The former Athletic Bilbao boss said : “When it seems that you are better in the game is when Real Madrid hit you"



Valverde also refused to believe that there is more pressure on either one of the sides. He said: "Both of us are under pressure, for what the match means. They may have a point of motivation because they are 11 points behind , but the game is about much more than that. "