Valverde praises historical Messi as they beat the Old lady
12 September at 23:58Barcelona coach Valverde spoke to the press (via Marca) as he had this to say after his club's 3-0 win versus Juventus in the UCL" It feels great to start with a win especially since we were playing against a UCL finalist. We had to be patient but then when we scored, this opened a lot of space. I think the fans are very happy with the score since we beat a strong rival tonight. We have started off this season well which is great, we now have to continue like this".
The team? "Well first off we have to consider that we were playing against Juve and they gave us some difficulties. Leo then changed the game, he is incredible. Whenever Messi touches the ball, I always have a feeling that something will happen. He is one of our most important players in history. Defense? We are moving forward as it is important to play tight at the back. Everyone has to chip in since everyone will get a shot at playing in our starting 11 as the season goes on..."
