Valverde reveals how Barcelona reacted after Champions League elimination
13 April at 18:45Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed the Spanish league leaders were left “disappointed” following their elimination from this season’s Champions League at the hands of AS Roma.
The Catalan club registered a 4-1 victory over the Serie A outfit at Camp Nou in the first leg. However, they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Roma in the second leg of the quarter-final clash. The aggregate score was 4-4, but Eusebio Di Francesco’s side progressed due to the away goals rule.
Valverde’s side are in the firm position to win the domestic double this term. However, the former Athletic Bilbao manager has revealed his men were disappointed after being knocked out of the European competition.
"[The players] look fine as far as I can see. True, it’s a difficult moment of the season, the most difficult, or maybe second most difficult after August. Since the beginning of season, we have been consistent, doing well,” Valverde explained.
“Then we lose that game, we lost the chance to stay in a competition which excites us. So yes, it’s a big disappointment.
“But we still have two trophies to play for this season. No matter how much we look back at the game from Tuesday, we still lose it. Now we need to re-engage with the fans, keep focused and try and achieve our objectives."
