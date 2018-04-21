Valverde’s Barcelona future under scrutiny and it’s all Roma’s ‘fault’
21 April at 20:05Ernesto Valverde’s future at Barcelona could be under serious doubt if the Spanish manager fails to win tonight’s Copa del Rey final against Sevilla.
According to Mundo Deportivo a part of the club’s chiefs are still very disappointed by the unexpected Champions League elimination at hands of Roma.
The giallorossi completed a stunning 3-0 comeback earlier this month causing the Catalans’ exit from Europe’s elite competition.
The La Liga giants can win the Spanish title next week but tonight’s final against Montella’s Sevilla will be key for the manager’s future at the Nou Camp.
According to the Catalan paper (which is always very well informed about everything going on at the club), Valverde could face sack at the end of the season if Barcelona fail to win the double.
Looks like Italy is in the destiny of Valverde this season as after Roma, Montella will play a key role for the future of the Spanish tactician.
