Valverde to rest Messi ahead of Roma clash
06 April at 13:20Reports from Spanish daily Marca believe that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could be rested for the club's upcoming game against Leganes, ahead of the club's Champions League game against Roma.
The 30-year-old Argentine superstar has impressed for the club this season too, having scored 26 times in 29 times in the La Liga. He impressed for the club in the first leg against Roma and also grabbed a late vital goal for the Catalans in their 2-2 draw against Sevilla this past weekend.
Marca report that Ernesto Valverde is considering resting Messi in the upcoming game against Leganes, as the fixture congestion increases.
Messi started against Roma and he physically in a little discomfort, also because he was not supposed to come on against Sevilla but had to because the side was 2-0 down. He wasn't a hundred percent against the giallorossi too, despite the good showing.
While Messi does want to start and play, Valverde wants him and Gerard Pique to be rested and kept fit.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
