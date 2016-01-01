Valverde wants this Barcelona star out in the summer
24 November at 22:35Barcelona are enjoying a stunning start to the season as the La Liga giants are the current table leaders in Spain, not to mention that they have already won their Champions League group thanks to Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at the Allianz Stadium.
According to Don Balon, however, there are still a couple of players that Valverde is not happy with. One of them is former AC Milan star Gerard Deulofeu who starter the away Juventus clash but failed to impress against the bianconeri.
Deulofeu made return to Barcelona in the summer after a six-month loan spell at AC Milan but has been failing to live to expectations at the Nou Camp.
Deulofeu has been given several chances to shine this season but Valverde is not happy with his performances and has already decided to sell the player in the summer transfer window.
Deulofeu has a € 20 million release clause.
