Ernesto Valverde spoke to the press ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, here is what he had to say on the matter (via"Sevilla are a good team and they have a ton of quality players who can make a difference. This will surely be an important game for us and we will be motivated to win. How will Sevilla play? I don't know but I do know that they can be dangerous in different ways. We have been a little slower of late but we did have many big games over the past few weeks which doesn't help. We have to obliagtion to always do well since we are Barcelona. This is not different than any other final for us, they are all very important. Favorites? Well we were the favorites against Roma too in the UCL and we ended up being eliminated. We have to have the right mentality against Sevilla. Arsene Wenger? He has been there for so long and his legacy with Arsenal will always be there...".